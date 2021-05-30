Public opinion is being sought on a proposed baseball and/or multi-purpose stadium along the Interstate 30 corridor in the Greenville area.
The Greenville Board of Development/Economic Development Corporation is circulating an online survey to solicit how local residents may feel about the idea.
“The Board of Development needs to gather research data for this potential project,” said Greenville Economic Board of Development/EDC President Greg Sims.
The 10-question survey asks residents their thoughts on how often they might attend professional baseball games, outdoor concerts or other sporting events and whether they believe such a stadium is a needed quality of life amenity along the corridor.
There are also questions concerning hospitality suites and the type of food items people might want at such a stadium.
The survey also asks whether local residents would support the City of Greenville/Hunt County/EDC in the joint ownership and financing the construction within two years of the new proposed community, multi-purpose event stadium with sales taxes from the city, county and EDC.
The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/37LMQJD
