A handful of men wearing green and white striped jumpsuits worked among the crosses and flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass in Greenville Thursday morning, doing some upkeep on the annual Greenville Flags project.
They were closely monitored by jailers with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Terry Jones himself.
Jones said it was one of the first efforts undertaken by a jail inmate work program he promised to restart once he became sheriff at the first of the year, but it won’t be the last.
“Your going to see a lot more of these across Hunt County,” Jones said.
The inmates were mowing and trimming throughout the memorial, along with picking up trash and, when necessary, straightening out the hundreds of flags and crosses which carry the names of every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Jones said the workers volunteer for the efforts.
“It is nice for them, because it gets them out in the sun and fresh air and it also helps out the community,” he said.
Jones noted that none of the inmates involved in the project are considered dangerous and there would be no threat to the public.
