A district judge this week granted an injunction against a Greenville company that allegedly damaged county roads while assisting in the construction of a project for the Commerce Independent School District.
Hunt County had sought the temporary injunction against CT Excavating Inc. as well as monetary relief of up to $1 million.
The formal petition was filed Feb. 3. On Feb. 6, Judge Keli Aken filed a two-week temporary restraining order against the company, preventing the company from using a bulldozer as part of its project.
The judge granted a temporary injunction in the case during a hearing set in the court Monday afternoon.
The injunction ordered CT Excavating and/or any of its subcontractors to refrain from using Hunt County Roads 4510, 4511 or 4512 with any vehicles with a combined gross weight of 10,000 pounds or greater, other than to the agreed removal of multiple CT Excavating equipment that exceeds the weight limit set in the restraining order, and then using County Road 4510 only.
The injunction also orders CT Excavating to refrain from scraping, blading or “any effort to correct any damage already caused” during the incidents detailed in the original filing.
As of Wednesday morning, CT Excavating had not filed a formal response to the county’s suit.
Attorney Brent Money, who is representing the company, declined comment when contacted Wednesday.
The initial suit alleged the company was awarded a contract to perform excavation and transportation of fill dirt for the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose complex for the Commerce ISD, but over-weight vehicles “caused severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
The roads were cracked and developed ruts, many of which were so severe that large percentages of the road became impassable even for tractor trailers.
The damage prompted CT, according to the suit, to bring in a large bulldozer to attempt to fill in the ruts and spread non-approved materials on the roadway and into the bar ditch.
“This unauthorized attempt at road maintenance severely damaged the roadway,” the suit claimed.
