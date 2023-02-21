Multiple awards and honors were presented during Friday’s 102nd annual Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet as the event showcased a successful 2022 and offered an optimistic look forward.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Innovation First campus in Greenville for the annual event, which featured acrobats, beautiful table centerpieces by Greenville Floral & Gifts, and a delicious dinner served by Glenda’s Cafe & Catering.
Several people were recognized for their individual achievements. D’Anna Bates was named as the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year, Bonnie Stewart was honored as Greenville Chamber Board Member of the Year, Trina Coldiron of Senior Citizen Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) received the Hunt County Senior Service Alliance Award, and Terren Moore was honored as the first ever Greenville Young Professional’s Entrepreneur of the Year.
Two local companies were also recognized during the banquet.
Landon Winery received recognition for producing a wine that ranked at the top of its class at the San Francisco International Wine Competition. Landon Winery’s 2019 Tempranillo, Reserve was declared the best Tempranillo at the competition.
Greg Sims, president and CEO of the Greenville Board of Development, took time to present International Grains and Cereal with the Community Investment Award. Sims noted how the company is enjoying its 10th anniversary of operating in Greenville, where it produces millions of pounds of cornmeal products annually. The company sells 15 brands of yellow and white cornmeal products, with some 70% sold in the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.