For more than two decades, the colorful regalia and thunderous drumming of Christian folk dancing group Danza Guadalupana de San Guillermo helped make Greenville’s Christmas seasons just that much brighter.
Based on a centuries-old Mexican Native American Catholic tradition, the group could be seen dancing in honor of Mexico’s patron saint, La Virgen de Guadalupe, year-round. And given the Virgin Mary’s significance in regard to Christmas, the group was often especially active this time of year.
However, last year, due to restrictions and concerns over COVID-19, the group largely refrained from performing and rehearsing.
“Since we often dance at peoples’ homes, we wanted to make sure we wouldn’t be putting anyone at risk, so we put everything on hold,” said Jorge Reyes, one of the matachines (dancers) with the group.
Recently though, in November, Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas lifted the exemption for area Catholics from attending Mass and Holy Days of Obligation. With that, Greenville’s Danza Guadalupana group has been easing back into action, and recently performed in a procession in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 12, the Catholic Church’s feast day for the Virgin of Guadalupe.
“We do it because it’s our tradition to pay respect to the Virgin and to represent the church,” said Lupe Hernandez, the daughter of the Greenville group’s late founder, Luis Carrillo-Rodriguez.
“But most of all, it’s for La Virgen,” Hernandez emphasized. “She is the reason why we’re dancing as matachines.”
According to Catholic teachings, the Virgin of Guadalupe refers to miracles experienced by an indigenous man named Juan Diego in the 16th century. He is said to have encountered the Virgin Mary twice in 1531 in Mexico City, where she told him to ask the bishop of Mexico City to build a church on Tepeyac Hill.
When the bishop asked Juan Diego for proof of the encounter, he went to Tepeyac Hill and found a patch of roses growing where only cacti had been before. When he returned to the bishop with the roses, an image of the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared on his cloak, and the bishop agreed to build the church.
Over the centuries since, indigenous dancers, or “matachines,” have fused traditional Mexican Native American dancing and drumming with Catholic beliefs.
Danza Guadalupana, whether performing or practicing, regularly attracts attention as its members dance while wearing bright colors with elaborate headdresses (called “penachos”) and skirt-like garments covered in jingles, sequins and beads (called “nagüillas”).
The Dec. 12 feast day is always their biggest even of the year, but they hope to return to performing at several different homes, businesses and schools next year.
