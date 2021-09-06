A Royse City man was taken into custody on multiple charges alleging the sexual abuse of children.
Kristian Michael Wright, 49, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on one charge of continuous sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Wright remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $450,000 bond.
All three of the charges were in connection with indictments apparently issued sealed April 27 by the Hunt County grand jury, pending Wright’s arrest and arraignment. The indictments were unsealed and made public Thursday. A hearing regarding arraignments on the indictments were not immediately scheduled with the 354th District Court.
The continuous sexual assault of a child count is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Court records indicated the offense(s) named in the indictment allegedly occurred on or around Jan. 1, 2018.
The indictment alleging indecency with a child by sexual contact included two counts and alleged the offense(s) occurred on or around May 1, 2012.
No additional details were immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.