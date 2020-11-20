A former Wolfe City Police Department officer has been indicted on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a resident of the city.
Shaun Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Jonathan Price on the night of Oct. 3. Lucas, 22, of Greenville, remains in custody at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder.
Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. announced the grand jury issued the indictment during its monthly session Friday, declining further comment.
Lucas had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond. Judge Andrew Bench denied the proposed bond reduction during a hearing Thursday in the court.
A hearing to arraign Lucas on the indictment has not been scheduled with the 354th District Court.
A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location about a reported disturbance and “possible fight in progress” that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking “you doing good” multiple times.
Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.
Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
