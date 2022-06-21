The skies above Hunt County are expected to be filled with explosions during the next two weeks as the 246th birthday of the United States of America will be observed with Independence Day events in multiple locations.
All of the celebrations have big fireworks finales scheduled, starting this weekend.
• The City of Royse City is presenting the annual “Celebrating freedom” event at 6 p.m. Saturday at Royse City High School.
Food trucks will be available on scene along with performances from Brandon Bamburg, Big Gus and Swampadelic and Roger Creager.
Bramburg is set to kick off the music at 6 p.m., Big Gus follows at 7 p.m. and with Creager performing from 8:15 to 9 p.m.
The pre-fireworks show is scheduled at 9:45 p.m., with the fireworks starting right at 10 p.m., visible from across the area.
There is no admission fee and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the event. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed and no bikes, scooters or skateboards will be permitted.
Additional information is available online at www.roysecity.com.
• The inaugural Red, White and Boom event is scheduled July 1 at Hooten Memorial Park in Caddo Mills, featuring games, food trucks, a performance by the Southern Ride Band and an epic fireworks show. The event is being presented by the Caddo Mills Youth Sports Association, the City of Caddo Mills and the Economic Development Corporation of Caddo Mills. Additional information is available by calling 903-456-1659 or emailing jrichardson@caddomillsedc.com or online at cityofcaddomills.com
• Quinlan will be hosting “Fireworks in the Park Independence Day Celebration” starting at 6 p.m. July 1 at the Quinlan Community Park, 415 Highway Spur 264. The event is scheduled to include free admission, a live DJ, food vendors, local crafters, games and activities, a splash pad and a firework show. Viewers can bring lawn chairs, blankets or tailgate and coolers are allowed but no glass or alcohol. The event is presented by the City of Quinlan in conjunction with the Quinlan Economic Development Corporation and in partnership with American National Bank of Texas-Quinlan and the Quinlan Independent School District. Additional information is available at www.cityofquinlan.net/2253/Fireworks-in-the-Park.
• The Commerce Chamber of Commerce is planning an Independence Day celebration on July 3 at Centennial Park. Additional information is to be announced soon at www.commerce-chamber.com/
* The Adriana Estates Venue & Gardens, 373 FM 1564 E, Greenville, is hosting a Fundraising & Fireworks at the Castle event at the facility, starting at 5:30 p.m. July 4. The free community event is designed to raise money for a handicap bathroom and equipment for the venue. The event is scheduled to feature food, fun, bounce houses, cornhole, games, music, venue tours and more. Food will be available for purchase, with 100% of the donations going toward plans for free events for disabled children in the community once the venue is fully handicap accessible. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/adrianaestatestx/.
