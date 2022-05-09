Voters returned two incumbents to the Greenville ISD school board on Saturday night.
District 1 incumbent Anne Haynes, a 23-year veteran of the school board, won with 57 votes (70.37%) against challenger Cedric Dean, who received 24, or (29.63%).
For District 3, Bonnie-Jean Stewart (who was appointed after Janna Stephens resigned) won with 361 votes (54.45%) against challengers Colleen McDonald's 157 votes (23.68%) and Gary Clint Sickles' 145 (21.87%).
Stewart told the Herald-Banner last week that she wanted another term on the school board because “I have a passion for education, a heart for children, support for my community.” She said her experience in working with a team of eight to benefit the community is what motivated her to run.
Stewart said the top challenge facing the district is making up for 18 months of lost classroom time due to the pandemic. Not only in the realm of academics but in “embracing the whole child” so that they feel, safe, nurtured and loved at school. “Those are all extremely important.”
To address pandemic-related gaps in learning, Stewart points to special teaching “interventionists” who have been brought in to work one-on-one with students who have fallen behind or need special attention in one subject or another. She believes the district is doing a good job of measuring progress in achievement to make up for the lost time.
“Some are baby steps, some are giant leaps; we are going to celebrate every one of those successes.”
Haynes is a major proponent of giving teachers more training in how to go about “filling the gaps” in students' education.
“Students were out of touch with their teachers during COVID, which is a statewide issue, and it was especially hard on the younger students,” Haynes told the Herald-Banner “But when I visit these campuses, I see students and teachers doing their best, and their grades are starting to improve. It makes me feel proud.
“First, though, we need to provide teachers with training and offer them the best tools they can get,” she added. “Teachers need to know that the board is behind them, and want to help them give the kids every opportunity to get the most out of their education.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.