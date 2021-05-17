By Alice Reese
Herald-Banner Contributor
“The first item that I collected was a ‘To Hell and Back’ window card,” said Audie Murphy memorabilia specialist and Greenville resident Larry Winters. “That was about 35 years ago.”
Since that original find, Winters has accumulated an astonishing assortment of material about Hunt County’s heroic World War II soldier and movie star.
Winters’ collection of movie posters has been on display each year during the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum observance of Audie Murphy Day. This year, which is the 25th anniversary, the event takes place on Saturday, May 22 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in the morning. The afternoon events will be at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
“I have been showing the posters every year since the museum began celebrating Audie Murphy Day,” Winters said. “I have been adding to the collection all the time. This year I have some extra large banners to exhibit for the first time.”
Winters’ massive cache of Audie Murphy collectibles includes posters in all sizes of each of the actor’s 44 movies. Besides the larger posters (called one-sheets), he also possesses half-sheets (horizontal format), inserts (vertical format), window cards (vertical format) and lobby cards (depicting scenes from the movie) of every Murphy film. The posters, sometimes along with 8”x10” photographic stills, were displayed at movie theaters after being sent from movie studios as promotional material. These items were supposed to be returned or destroyed. But somehow, the unique pieces of paper survived and became the ultimate movie “artifacts.”
In thick binders, Winters keeps photographs of Murphy and his costars from each of his movies. In addition to the photographs, the actors and actresses autographs are included.
Winters saves all things “Audie,” such as Audie Murphy playing cards, Audie Murphy Club medallions, movie scripts, posters in foreign languages, books and magazines.
Author Sue Gossett, who wrote “Audie Murphy: Now Showing,” collaborated with Winters, who provided 500 photos and illustrations from his vast archives for her book.
Out of Murphy’s 44 motion pictures, Winters picks a few of his favorites.
“‘Destry,’ which is a remake of the James Stewart/Marlene Dietrich 1939 feature, is one I really like,” he said. “This film is kind of a comedy, and I like to see Audie branch out a little bit. I watched the original and the remake on Turner Classics one after another recently. Usually, a remake has some changes, but the scripts are identical in both films.
“Besides ‘To Hell and Back,’ I also enjoyed ‘Joe Butterfly,’ a comedy that takes place in Japan after World War II. ‘Walk the Proud Land’ is based on a true story about John Philip Clum (Murphy), a government official sent to Arizona to broker peace between the Americans and the Apache people. I especially liked the three movies (‘Ride Clear of Diablo,’ ‘Six Black Horses’ and ‘Night Passage,’ also with James Stewart) that Audie made with Dan Duryea, my favorite good bad guy.”
Although much of Winters’ vast accumulation represents Murphy’s motion pictures, he also has radio and TV items. Among his collectibles are both recordings and photographs of Murphy and his radio costars.
“When Audie was starting out in Hollywood, he did live radio plays,” Winters said. “In ‘The Man,’ he played a psychotic veteran who returned from the war, arrived at a woman’s (Thelma Ritter) house and would not leave. Audie also appeared in the Civil War era radio play titled ‘The Incident’ with Darryl Hickman. On the broadcast of the weekly show ‘Suspicion,’ Audie was a pilot on a flight to Bermuda in ‘The Flight.’
“On television, Audie appeared on ‘This Is Your Life’ and ‘What’s My Line?’ Then in 1961, he was the star of a TV series called ‘Whispering Smith.’
“Audie was not an immediate star. He started off in a movie called ‘Texas, Brooklyn and Heaven’ with Guy Madison starring as a reporter. Audie was the copy boy and had no dialogue. Next, he had a bit of a speaking part in “Beyond Glory’ with Alan Ladd and Donna Reed. His first big role was in ‘Bad Boy’ in 1949 with Lloyd Nolan and Jane Wyatt. He made twelve more movies before he did ‘To Hell and Back’ in 1955.”
For Winters, the quest to find elusive Audie Murphy material continues.
“My main source for finding Audie items is eBay,” he said “The fun part is hunting for something particular. You’ve been looking for something for two years, and all of a sudden, here it is! You bid on it, and you don’t get it. You might go two more years waiting for the next one. You get carried away sometimes.
“Right now, I’m interested in a poster from Audie’s movie ‘Gunsmoke.’ I see online that there are no tears and that it’s in good shape. It will be coming up for auction soon, and I’ll bid on it, but it’s important to know when and how to bid.”
Every year for Audie Murphy Day, Winters shows a Murphy movie at the museum. The feature Saturday at 7 p.m. will be “Arizona Raiders,” which costars Michael Dante. Before the film at 6 p.m., special guest Dante will be available for a Q&A session.
