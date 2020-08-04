As Greenville continues to grow, several of its roads – Wesley and Sayle streets for example – regularly become congested during morning and afternoon rush hour and the midday “lunch rush.”
In January, Freese and Nichols – a consulting firm that’s been working on recommendations for the further development of Hunt County’s roadways – began collected new data on traffic in Greenville until March. The firm’s findings were shared during the city council’s work session last week.
One of the new thoroughfares suggested by Freese and Nichols was the northward extension of Monty Stratton Parkway so that it meets Wellington Street. Another was to lengthen the proposed KB Boulevard (a connector street that’s planned to be part of the Kari Beth Crossing Phase II development) westward from Sayle Street to Ablowich Drive.
Also in the report, both current and potential future choke points were identified.
An intersection identified in the report as currently slowing traffic by 50 or more seconds (if unsignaled) or 80 seconds (if signaled) during peak morning rush was State Highway 34 at FM 1570, for both northbound and eastbound traffic.
Likewise, an intersection currently identified as a similarly severe choke point, but during the peak afternoon rush, was northbound FM 2101 at McCullough Blvd.
In their traffic analysis, Freese and Nichols projected that if no upgrades are made to the roadways to alleviate those choke points, that within five years, the peak morning rush situation on State Highway 34 at FM 1570 could worsen, with delay times increasing by as much as 92 percent headed eastbound, and a whopping 308 percent for southbound traffic.
Another major increase in delay time projected for morning rush in the “no-build” scenario was on FM 1570 at Center Point Road, which is currently rated as having about a 30-second delay eastbound, but after five years, could increase to about 106 seconds.
Freese and Nichols’ projections in the no-build scenario also showed peak afternoon rush delays tripling and quadrupling on State Highway 34 at FM 1570.
To help prevent the increased delays, Freese and Nichols’ recommended adding a through lane to the northbound, southbound and eastbound approaches to the intersection of State Highway 34 at FM 1570, and an eastbound right turn lane on FM 1570 at Center Point Road.
In addition to the above-mentioned upgrades, Freese and Nichols also recommended the construction of multiple new east-west connector roads in Greenville: one between Roy Warren Parkway and FM 1570, another between State Highway 34 and FM 1570, another connecting FM 1570 and CR 3301, and another between Roy Warren Parkway and Aerobic Lane.
