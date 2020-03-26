State highway officials are reporting a roadway improvement project is about to begin along a portion of a busy thoroughfare in Greenville.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that mill and inlay pavement work will begin in early April on a portion of U.S. Highway 69 in Hunt County.
Contractor R.K. Hall was awarded the contract for the project, valued at more than $900,000. Construction signs are expected to be placed next Wednesday, April 1, with work starting soon after. The target completion date for the project is in late April.
According to the TxDOT announcement, contractor crews will mill off the existing worn pavement surface and install a new pavement surface layer on Highway 69 from Stonewall Street to Business 69 in Greenville. The project will require temporary daytime lane closures, but access to adjacent properties will be maintained.
TxDOT is advising motorists who travel regularly in the area to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones and avoid distractions, such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
