The great migration to Texas is clear based on the numbers, but exactly who is moving into the Lone Star state may surprise you.
The going narrative is that it’s primarily Californians, which isn’t incorrect, but the reality is that 37% of all Texas newcomers come from outside the United States. California accounts for 15% of immigration into the state.
For years, if not decades, many Californians coming to Texas in unabated, but what’s not usually communicated is that the Golden State remains the No. 1 destination for Texans. The U.S. Census Bureau precisely tracks state-to-state migration through 2019, and the connection between the nation’s two largest economies is undeniable.
In 2019, more than 80,000 Californians moved to Texas, while more than 35,000 Texans moved to California. However, the net gain — estimated at more than 40,000 — and the pace may be accelerating.
In 2018, more than 85,000 Californians moved to Texas — a net gain of nearly 50,000 people. How the coronavirus pandemic determines future migrations is still to be determined.
However, the influx of those from other countries makes up the largest segment of new Texas residents. Since 2010, more than two million people have moved to Texas from outside the U.S. Since very few Texans leave to become expatriates, the net gain of foreign-born residents is by far the biggest of any region.
When Texas loses residents, it’s usually to places with a robust oil and gas sector. In 2019, Colorado was the No. 1 destination for Texans other than California, but it proved to be a net loss for Texas, with more than 14,000 people leaving the state for the Rockies.
Texas had net population losses to Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio and South Dakota — all states with significant oil and gas operations.
States producing the most significant net population gains for Texas were: Florida, Illinois, New Mexico and New Jersey. The 2019 numbers show more than 8,500 Puerto Ricans moved to Texas in 2019.
When it comes to where Texans like to move to, it’s primarily southern states. Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and North Carolina are all in the Top 10.
Here in Hunt County, state-to-state migration is small, but hundreds of new residents came here from Asia and Central America between 2014-2018. During that period, about 1,900 people moved to Hunt County from outside of Texas — 31% from outside the U.S.
The No. 1 county where new Hunt County residents are from is Cumberland County, Georgia — just northwest of Atlanta. Jackson County, Missouri — a part of eastern Kansas City — was the No. 2 location that drew residents to Hunt County.
Most of the new Hunt County residents were leaving areas with significant growth, including neighborhoods near Nashville, Tenn.; Los Angeles, Boise, Idaho; Atlanta; and Everett, Wash.
Inside Texas, Dallas and Collin counties had more than 3,000 people move to Hunt County in that five years — a trend that likely has accelerated since the report’s 2019 release.
The 2020 Census report will not be available until later this year or 2022. However, other surveys show the quickening pace of movement across the nation.
In one conducted by United Van Lines, Texas ranked 19th in destinations. Idaho was No. 1 in that survey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.