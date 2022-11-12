We all have to agree that modern medicine is a blessing, and the help one can receive through pharmaceuticals is a real life changer, and at times, a life saver.
Have you ever had a need and you thought, “to get a prescription from my doctor will take too long, too much time, or cost too much money?” and you think of a friend or a family member who has had a similar need and you wonder if they have any “extra” medication laying around they might share with you?
The truth is that most of us have, at one time or another, may have taken a prescription drug that was not prescribed to us without knowing that that kind of use it is considered prescription drug misuse. Prescription drug misuse also includes using a drug that was prescribed to you in greater amounts, more often, over a longer period of time, or in any other way not directed by a doctor.
Young adults ages 18-25 are more likely to share prescription medications than any other age group. A Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality study has shown that if you are a young adult, you and your friends are more likely to misuse opioid pain relievers, ADHD stimulants and anti-anxiety drugs.
Even though it may seem harmless to share prescription drugs with a friend or family member, doing so involves many risks with potentially dangerous and unintended consequences. Let’s look to see a few potential life changers:
You could go to jail for it because it’s illegal. Federal and state law prohibits the sharing of prescription drugs that are controlled substances. Controlled substances include opioids (like Percocet), stimulants (like Adderall), and benzodiazepines (like Xanax).
You or someone else could suffer an overdose. Drugs are prescribed in different dosages with different instructions based on the individual. So, even if a person has a prescription for the drug you planned to share with them, their doctor may have them on a different dose or medication schedule.
We’ve all listened to the long list of possible side effects of medications in TV or radio ads, serious side effects are real and dangerous.
Medications have side effects, which doctors take into consideration when they choose a certain medicine for their patient. Medications will have different results on each individual, based on their health needs and how they interact with other medicines.
An equally and unwanted possible outcome could be the potential for addiction. Taking medications in any way that a doctor didn’t prescribe can lead to physical dependence and drug addiction. Some people are more susceptible to addiction than others, but anyone can become addicted.
So you see, what seemed like a shortcut to a desired solution has a higher risk for harm and heartache.
Imagine with me the lifelong weight that would hang around your neck if you, with good intentions, shared a prescription drug with your child, loved one, or friend.
Which do you think would be worse? That they became an addict or died at your hand?
It’s simple. Don’t share. Don’t ask.
Rev. Jimmy Vaughn is the pastor at Authentic Life Fellowship
