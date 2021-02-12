Hunt County joined the rest of North Texas Thursday in dealing with a significant ice storm.
And the worst of the winter blast may yet be to come, with forecasts of substantial snow and the coldest temperatures in many years, perhaps decades, by early next week.
About .10 of an inch of freezing rain and sleet fell overnight and into the early morning, creating havoc across the region, with scores of traffic accidents along area roadways. Fire and medical units were often dealing with multiple calls occurring simultaneously along Interstate 30 and all over highways in the county.
The Texas Department of Transportation revealed just about every major thoroughfare had at least some accumulations of ice. Fortunately, there were no reports of deaths or serious injuries as a result of the accidents as of press time Thursday.
A major fire was reported around noon Thursday on Teri Court in Royse City. Units from the Royse City, Greenville, Merit, Cash, Union Valley, Caddo Mils and Josephine fire departments responded to a fire at a barn in which livestock and accelerants were reported to be still inside the structure. Units began clearing about two hours later.
Many government buildings, including Hunt County, were closed for the day Thursday, along with the Paris Junior College campuses and several area school districts. The Greenville ISD was among those having their students work remotely using virtual learning.
The temperature did not climb above freezing Thursday and conditions are not expected to improve during the next few days. The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a low around 22. overnight, with wind chill values between 10 and 19. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Partly sunny skies are predicted Friday with a high near 33 and wind chill values between 9 and 19 and a low around 26 Friday night.
A slight chance of sleet is possible before noon Saturday, with a high near 32 and a low around 22 Saturday night.
Sunday’s forecast was calling for a slight chance of snow during the afternoon, with a high near 28 and a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight Sunday, with a low around 12 and north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Snow is also likely, mainly before noon Monday, with a high near 17.
