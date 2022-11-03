A handful of individuals are volunteering to be drenched and/or chilled to the bone later this month to help make sure the Hunt County children served by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) have a Merry Christmas.
An ice bucket challenge has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Proceeds will benefit CASA for Hunt County’s Christmas With List project.
The event will be live streamed on Facebook through Lori Howell, broker associate at The Hometown Group, All City Real Estate, and Refined Canine.
Children served by CASA have been removed from an abusive home and placed into foster care. The annual Christmas Wish List project adds some normality to these children’s lives by having them make a list of things they want for Christmas.
Those who have agreed to be under the ice bucket during the event include Howell, Tommie Ransom, Kelly Bullock, Holly Gray and a surprise guest to be announced the day of the event. Sponsors are also being sought to help support the volunteers.
CASA volunteers are appointed by judges in district courts who are hearing cases regarding allegations of child abuse and neglect. The appointees are assigned to meet and visit with the children and to act on their behalf when it comes time for the cases to go to court.
CASA was established in Hunt County in 2000 and is one of more than 900 such agencies across the United States.
CASA for Hunt County is also seeking donations of some items for its personal wish list, including copy paper (size 8 ½ X 11), bottled water, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.
For more information about becoming a CASA volunteer or supporting CASA for Hunt County, visit www.casaforhuntcounty.org
