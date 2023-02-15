After a delay earlier this month, the Texas Department of Transportation is again planning this weekend on the overnight closure of Interstate 30 across Lake Ray Hubbard.
Weather permitting, all lanes of I-30 will be closed at Dalrock Road from 9 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday and again from 9 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday for bridge beam installation as part of an ongoing construction project. All traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.
Dalrock Road will be closed at I-30; however, westbound I-30 traffic will have access to northbound Dalrock Road. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time.
Drivetexas.org will update daily lane closures. Any major scheduled closures will be announced in advance.
As a part of the $142 million I-30 corridor expansion project, new frontage road bridges will be constructed across Lake Ray Hubbard from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road. Additionally, the Dalrock Road interchange will be rebuilt. Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. The work is part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.
