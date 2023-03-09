Once again this weekend, navigating through Rockwall County on Interstate 30 is expected to be tricky, as the bridge across Lake Ray Hubbard will be closing during the overnight periods.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that weather permitting, all lanes of westbound I-30 will be closed at Dalrock Road from 10 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 12 for bridge beam installation as part of the ongoing construction project.
Drivers will need to plan ahead and find an alternate route and traffic will be detoured.
Dalrock Road will be closed at I-30; however, westbound I-30 traffic will have access to northbound Dalrock Road. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time.
As progress continues, check drivetexas.org for daily lane closures. Any major scheduled closures will be announced in advance, and there is an option to sign up for text alerts.
As a part of the $142 million I-30 corridor expansion project, new frontage road bridges will be constructed across Lake Ray Hubbard from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road. Additionally, the Dalrock Road interchange will be rebuilt.
Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. The work is part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.