“We had a baby that was born at only 148 days (about 132 days premature),” said Jordan Barabas, a registered nurse in Hunt Regional Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
“He only weighed one pound when he was born, but after staying with us for the rest of his term, he was able to leave weighing 3.7 pounds,” Barabas related. “We all cried when he was strong enough to go home, and we sent a photo of us crying to his parents because he was our little miracle baby.”
Lifesaving (or life-starting) experiences like these continue to drive the staff of Hunt Regional’s NICU in Greenville, which is now celebrating its one-year anniversary as the only level 3 NICU between the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Texarkana – a location that significantly improves Northeast Texas families’ access to around-the-clock advanced treatment for premature, low birth weight and critically ill infants.
“I used to work at a NICU in Dallas, and a lot of times we’d be taking care of babies whose parents couldn’t come in as much as they and we would have wanted because of the distance that they had to travel, which also made the visits more cost prohibitive,” said Hunt Regional NICU director Dr. Asif Khattak. “When this happens, it’s an extra challenge because it prevents the mother from regularly coming in to give her breastmilk, which is one of the most effective ingredients in her baby’s treatment.
“Now, with a level 3 NICU here in Greenville, it’s a much closer drive for parents in the region,” Khattak explained. “We regularly get transfers from cities to the east of us like Paris and Mt. Pleasant.”
Another benefit of Greenville’s NICU being closer for a lot of Northeast Texas families is that it makes it easier for parents to spend time with their newborns to start the bonding process.
“Here, the parents of babies in NICU are able to board in rooms located in the unit, so they can be close and the parents can bond with their new baby,” Barabas said.
Another registered nurse in Hunt Regional’s NICU who appreciates the unit’s focus on fostering familial bonds is Kayla Taylor, who recently had twins who are currently being cared for in the unit.
“These are my third and fourth kids, but my first set of twins,” Taylor said. “It’s comforting that people I know are helping take care of them.”
In terms of treatment, NICU offers much more than providing incubators for premature or low birth-weight babies to develop in. At Hunt Regional’s unit, treatment is regularly administered for problems with its young patients’ respiratory systems, hearts and livers, as well as for various infections.
“Of the babies born in the hospital, about 82-85% of them stay in postpartum care with their mother, while the remaining 15-18% need to come to NICU for extra treatment,” Khattak said. “With it being a pretty large portion of the population, we’ve stayed busy and we have some space and equipment for overflow if we need it, but we haven’t had to use it so far.”
With Hunt Regional’s level 3 NICU treating so many transfers from other locations in Northeast Texas, the unit’s staff hopes to soon get their own dedicated ambulance.
“When we have our own ambulance that we have parked here and don’t have to share with anyone else, it will make it much easier when we get calls on babies who were born at home or babies who need to be brought in from as far as Paris or Athens,” Khattak said.
At the heart of it though, Hunt Regional’s NICU staff is committed to giving more Northeast Texas residents a more solid start in life.
“Getting babies who are sick ready for the world is, I think, the most important area of medicine,” Khattak said. “Getting a healthy start raises the likelihood of having a healthier life, and therefore a healthier society.”
The additional space and equipment that made Hunt Regional’s NICU capable of providing level 3 treatment was thanks to a major portion of a $28 million bond package that was approved by Hunt County voters in May 2019.
