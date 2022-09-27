Hunt County residents will have a chance this week to take a tour of the new expansion to the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
Following an invitation only VIP event Thursday night, an official open house of the facility, which will contain the hospital’s surgery, rehabilitation and maternity centers, is scheduled from 2 until 4 p.m. Friday at 4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd.
Those wishing to attend should enter at the new southeast back entrance.
A ceremonial groundbreaking event was conducted in February 2021 on the two-floor, 31,000-square-foot expansion housing Hunt Regional’s women’s and surgical services, featuring 21 new patient rooms and a 27,000-square-foot renovation of the obstetrics facility.
Hunt County voters approved the $28 million bond package in May 2019.
During the groundbreaking, hospital officials said Hunt Regional had experienced a 38% increase in surgery cases since 2018, and endoscopy suites operate at 100% capacity.
The expansion will provide space for emergency and scheduled surgeries by bringing the number of operating rooms from five to eight with space for two more as demand rises. The expansion will also double endoscopy procedure space, expand recovery rooms and service support areas, and provide renovations to the existing surgical unit.
Hunt Regional is home to the area’s only level III neonatal intensive care unit. The current labor and delivery unit has exceeded capacity as average deliveries have increased from 83 per month in 2016 to a current average of 121 per month. The renovation will expand the postpartum nursing unit from 12 beds to 20, add 12 NICU bassinets, double the existing six labor and delivery recovery units to 12, and add antepartum care. There were also renovations to the existing maternity center space.
