Formerly known as the Heritage Program, Hunt Regional Behavioral Health (HROBH) has been offering therapy to people struggling with depression, anxiety, grief and other stressors for the past 15 years.
Based in Commerce, the program currently serves a total roll of about 15-18 people, and helps participants develop coping skills through two or three three-hour sessions per week.
“When you share your story, you are inviting another person into your life. When they share their story, they are inviting you into their life,” said Dr. Paul Lee, a psychiatric specialist with the program.
While HROBH still places an emphasis on group therapy, the sessions have been limited to no more than six or seven people at a time over the last year and a half due to COVID-19.
“We’re working with fewer people at a time now, due to social distancing, but it’s still a intensive program,” said program director Lois Stevens. “We do offer telehealth, but only to people who first started in the program meeting in person, because the personal connection that comes with meeting in person is a big part of the process with us.”
Also due to COVID-19 and the isolation that has come with it, the HROBH has seen an increase in need for mental health services in the community.
“We’ve seen a huge jump in need as far as more people experiencing depression and anxiety, and feelings of isolation have been a huge contributor to that,” Stevens said. “Also, when COVID first hit, a lot of support groups shut down and haven’t opened back up until recently.”
Another way the program’s staff have been working to help with mental health amid COVID-19 is guiding patients through coping skills that can reduce the frequency of panic attacks that lead to trips to the emergency room.
“When they meet with others in a group setting, they can see that they’re not alone and that there are others going through the same problems, and together they can learn coping skills to keep them out of the ER due to panic attacks, because now is a good time to stay out of the ER, due to COVID keeping everyone’s hands full,” Stevens said.
Over the years, several patients have found the program’s group therapy-focused approach to be helpful. In a recent press release, Hunt Regional Healthcare shared part of a letter written by a patient which read:
“When I first started I was hanging on for dear life. You helped me understand why I felt this way and supported me through the process of dealing with the underlying issues. The relationships I built with others in the group have given me support outside the program and healthy relationships to enjoy social activities again.”
While the program has used a similar approach throughout its 15 year history, HROBH plans to soon welcome a new four-legged member to its counseling team, a four-month-old Golden Labradoodle named Sophie, who’s currently going through training to become a resident therapy dog.
Those with friends or family members who are experiencing symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, grief and other issues can call the HROBH offices at 903-886-2238, for more information or to schedule an appointment. Admission interviews can be completed in-office or at an individual’s home.
