Officials with Hunt Regional Healthcare report that a record was set for this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.
“Another year and another Thanksgiving Food Drive record is broken at Hunt Regional Healthcare,” said Travis Potter, vice president of business development. “Over 260 Thanksgiving boxes filled with plenty of Thanksgiving food and a frozen turkey have been delivered to Greenville ISD, Commerce ISD, Quinlan ISD, Texas Oncology and Hunt Regional Home Care patients. Not only were we able to fulfill those ordered boxes, but we also were able to distribute extra collected food and turkeys to FISH, Women In Need and local food pantries.”
“We want to thank all that helped either collect donations from the different Hunt Regional departments, contributed to the turkey fund, or put in much needed labor over the past two days by stuffing boxes with turkeys or delivering boxes to their destinations,” Hunt Regional CEO Lee Boles said. “This project is completely driven by the Hunt Regional employees and medical staff. The amount of food donated will feed thousands of individuals in need throughout Hunt County. This Thanksgiving Food Drive each year is a reminder to me of why Hunt Regional is a special place to work. This is a special place because of one simple fact ... the people here. There is never a question of being able to deliver the number of boxes we promise to our partners for the food drive. There is never a question of having enough volunteers to help physically get the Thanksgiving Boxes where they need to go. Because of our staff and their dedication these things are assured. So publicly, thank you again to all of Hunt Regional that make this food drive possible each and every year and to all that make Hunt Regional a special place to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.