The Hunt Memorial Hospital District (HMHD) board of directors has announced the selection of Steven Lee Boles, Jr. as the new chief executive officer for the district.
Boles will replace current CEO, Richard Carter, who is retiring at the end of the year following a 25-year tenure with the organization.
With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, Boles has served as the chief financial officer for Hunt Regional Healthcare since March 2015. As part of the administrative team, Boles’ responsibilities included overall financial operations of the district, budget development, government reimbursement issues, financial reporting, accounting matters, and accountability meetings with the board.
Prior to joining HMHD, Boles was CFO at multiple hospitals, including Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Ga, Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Al, Halifax Regional Medical Center in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., and Northern Hospital of Surry County in Mount. Airy, N.C.
Boles received his undergraduate degree in accounting from Appalachian State University and a master’s in healthcare administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
“I am thrilled to know the future leadership of Hunt Regional is in stable, known hands. With the support of the entire Hunt Regional staff, I expect nothing but continued growth, development and success for our hospital district,” stated Carter.
