The Hunt County Commissioners Court has decided to disband the county’s COVID-19 task force.
A COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled in Greenville on Wednesday.
The commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to terminate the COVID contact tracing team contract with STAT Medical.
The commissioners entered into the contract with STAT Medical in April 2020, enlisting the company to act as a response team to provide temporary personnel and support for the Hunt County Health Department for COVID-19 investigations, quarantines and related matters.
County Judge Bobby Stovall praised the company’s efforts at assisting in dealing with the local response to the pandemic.
“We appreciate everything you did and everything your team did,” Stovall said. “We’ve agreed it is time to turn the contract tracing over to the state and let the state deal with it from this point.”
The contract requires a 30-day notice, which went into effect with the commissioners vote. County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said he would be delivering the information to the company Wednesday morning.
“Then we will work to finalize operations with the health department and then the health department will be contacting the Department of State Health Services to confirm with them the takeover of future reporting,” Ray said.
“There’s not a question in my mind that we saved some people from contracting COVID and probably saved some lives because of the work they put in,” Stovall said. “They put in some long hours.”
But Stovall added COVID-19 was so widespread that it makes it almost impossible to trace where people are contracting the virus.
“Very seldom do they get a time where they can actually trace it back to where somebody came in contact with someone who had COVID,” Stovall said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin gave credit to Stovall’s leadership and also Richard Hill, who is executive director of the Hunt County Emergency Management Department, as well as the Hunt County Health Department.
“The commitment from Richard Hill and his entire team has just been fantastic,” Stovall agreed.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting there had been 5,255 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, with 153 deaths attributed to the virus. A total of 81,645 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, with 10,543 people having received the initial vaccine injection and with 5,837 people having been fully vaccinated.
Hunt Regional Healthcare reported that during the past week it had been able to vaccinate 2,000 people thanks to the assistance of Greenville Fire-Rescue, there Greenville Police Department, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M Commerce and the Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville.
Hunt Regional Healthcare has scheduled a drive-through vaccination event today at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville.
Originally scheduled as a school district employee event, in accordance with new state guidelines, the agency said there are many open appointment times still available so the event is being opened to the pubic who qualify in the Tier 1A or Tier 1B categories. Appointment times are limited — first come first serve.
Those interested are required to sign up for the event at https://tinyurl.com/3kutdnaf
