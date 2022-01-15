Much of Hunt County is under an extreme drought, the highest level of drought conditions in the county in more than six years.
Much of North Texas was under an increased threat of grass and wild fires Friday due to the drought and gusty winds accompanied with the arrival of a powerful cold front. Area fire departments have been scrambling during the past few days dealing with multiple incidents.
Despite the potential of snow in the weekend forecast, it is likely the drought conditions will only get worse before they get better with no chances for significant precipitation in the coming week.
The United States Drought Monitor listed the southern half of Hunt County, along with portions of Rockwall, Rains and Hopkins counties, under an extreme drought. The report issued Thursday was based on readings as of Tuesday morning.
It is the first time Hunt County has been included under an extreme drought since October 2015.
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed Hunt County under a “very high” threat of fire Saturday, with much of the entire state of Texas included under “high” or “very high” fire threat levels.
The designation was due to a powerful cold front moving into the region between Friday night and early Saturday.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a slight chance of snow Saturday with north wind gusts as high as 45 mph. There were no other chances for precipitation listed in the forecast through at least Thursday of next week.
Not all of Hunt County is under as great a fire threat. Areas to the northern end of the county still are in reasonable shape under one measure.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, monitors soil moisture levels and is a gauge used to determine the threat of fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Friday, Hunt County’s reading under the index ranged from 281 to 575 with the average listed at 458.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, under a KBDI between 400 and 600, wildfire intensity begins to increase significantly. Larger fuels could burn or smolder for several days.
Hunt County is currently not under a ban on outdoor burning.
