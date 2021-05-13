Hunt County had a chance to dry out just a bit Wednesday, after two days of showers and thunderstorms drenched the area.
A Flood Warning remained in place through early Thursday morning for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, but additional precipitation was not expected … until the next rain cycle arrives this weekend.
Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, recorded a total of 4.2 inches of rain between 2:35 p.m. Monday and 10:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple episodes of heavy rain and occasional severe thunderstorms created flooding issues in low lying areas, with minor flooding still in place Wednesday morning all along the Sabine River in Hunt County, where the river feeds into Lake Tawakoni.
The level on the reservoir was still rising and was at 438.58 feet Wednesday, already more than a foot above the spillway.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 80s by Saturday afternoon, with rain returning by that evening.
