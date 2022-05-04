Approaching the 10th anniversary, a series of long walks across the United States in support of America’s veterans keeps growing larger, and once again, the event will observed in Hunt County.
The “Carry The Load” walk is scheduled to return to Hunt County during the Memorial Day weekend.
Local residents and volunteers are being invited to participate and/or support the mission.
It is the eighth year Carry The Load has come through Greenville on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The event was conducted virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, rather than four walks across the United States, five are planned.
The walk that is scheduled to pass through Hunt County is the newly created New England Route, which begins Wednesday in Burlington, Vt.
In addition, Carry The Load relays are starting from the East Coast, West Coast, Midwest and Mountain states, and all are scheduled to come together in time to conclude in Dallas on Memorial Day, May 30.
The relay is scheduled to pass through all 48 contiguous states in the United States, covering 20,000 miles, with 100 rallies conducted and a goal to raise $2 million for veterans, first-responders and their families.
While in Hunt County, the relay is scheduled to stop at about 1:45 p.m. May 28 at the Greenville Farmers Market. A rally is planned at 2 p.m. at Gibson Automotive, 2600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville, before continuing at 4 p.m. for the 6.1-mile walk to the Pilot Travel Center on FM 1903 in Caddo Mills.
Carry the Load is a non-profit founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families.
Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday, which is to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load website at carrytheload.org.
