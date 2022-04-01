The grounds of the Hunt County Courthouse will be covered with flags and pinwheels beginning Friday and lasting through the month.
April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Hunt County, and Friday is Go Blue Day in Texas. All Texans are asked to wear blue, the official color of child abuse prevention, to show their support for ending child abuse.
Representatives of Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Hunt County are scheduled to meet at noon Friday for a ceremony to observe the official start of the event.
CASA for Hunt County will plant blue and white flags, while officials with the CAC will install blue and white pinwheels, one for each child the agencies served during 2021. The pinwheels will remain in place throughout the month.
In 2021, 68,517 victims of child abuse or neglect were confirmed in Texas.
CASA for Hunt County provides an independent voice to children removed abusive homes and placed into the care and custody of state foster care. In 2021, CASA for Hunt County was appointed to serve 242 children. The CAC staff and volunteers served 687 children in Hunt County in 2021.
Last year, Hunt County’s Child Protective Services office conducted 724 investigations of child abuse and/or neglect. On average, CPS worked with 125 children and their families in 2021.
People can receive additional information about Friday’s activities and the availability of blue “No Excuse for Child Abuse” T-shirts by contacting CASA for Hunt County at 903-450-4410 or email casa4huntcounty@msn.com.
For prevention and reporting information, contact CASA, or CAC at 903-454-9999.
