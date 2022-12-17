Hunt County departments got into the Christmas spirit this week, decorating the doors to their offices with holiday themes.
The annual Christmas decorating contest was hosted by County Judge Bobby Stovall and featured record participation.
The decorations were featured on the Herald-Banner Facebook page Thursday and readers were invited to be the judges with the door receiving the most “likes” chosen as the winner.
As of the 4 p.m. Thursday deadline, the top entry was the Hunt County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office in the Paul Mathews Exchange Building, which featured a Grinch theme. The office received a free pizza party for the winning entry.
All of the entries remain available for viewing on the Facebook page.
The complete list of the winners:
1. Hunt County Tax Assessor-Collector
2. County Clerk
3. Health Department
4. Hunt County Commissioners
5. Agriculture Extension/Voter Administration
6. District Clerk
7. County Attorney
8. Human Resources
9. (tie) Justice of the Peace/Commissioner Prec. 3
11. Constable Richy Valenzuela
12. District Attorney
13. Maintenance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.