Hunt County and city officials took significant steps Friday, including postponing a hearing on a proposed emergency management district and curtailing visitation at the Hunt County Detention Center, after a disaster declaration was issued for the entire State of Texas concerning the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday afternoon, Greenville Mayor David Dreiling sent out a letter, announcing that there will be an emergency city council meeting today, at noon, in which the council will discuss steps to take to help protect people from potential exposure to the virus.
Today’s emergency city council meeting will be in the Greenville Municipal Building at 2821 Washington St.
Multiple other events planned for the coming week were also put on hold as a result of the situation.
The county issued a statement that all jury trials scheduled for the weeks of March 16 and March 23 had been suspended.
A public hearing about the creation of a proposed emergency services district, or ESD, which had been scheduled Monday evening at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville, was postponed. County officials will meet with emergency management, Homeland Security and other local elected officials to determine how to proceed.
All visitation at the Hunt County Detention Center was canceled for at least 48 hours and/or until county officials are able to meet and discuss further necessary action.
The decisions from county officials came Friday after Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster. Texas had at least 39 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday evening and Abbott said 220 people had been tested.
As of Friday, officials with Hunt Regional Healthcare and the Hunt County Emergency Management/Hunt County Health Department said there had been no confirmed cases of the virus in the county.
Among the other events, the “Spirit of Giving Hunt County” annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon which had been scheduled Tuesday at the Church on River Oaks, 5003 Joe Ramsey Boulevard North in Greenville, will be rescheduled.
The Greenville Municipal Auditorium reported Tuesday night’s concert with Mandy Barnett and the Quebe Sisters and the March 21 Johnny Rodriguez and Johnny Bush concert had both been postponed. Already purchased tickets would still be valid for the new dates, which had not been announced as of press time.
As of Friday evening, the DrugFree Greenville Heroes Lunches, which had been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of next week, had not been postponed, but the event will likely be rescheduled due to the decision by the Greenville ISD to extend spring break until March 23.
The Herald-Banner offices will be closed to the public until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak. The newspaper’s phones will remain operational during normal working hours between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Meanwhile, stories flagged as “breaking news” on the Herald-Banner web site at heraldbanner.com will not be included behind a pay wall, and will be free for the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.