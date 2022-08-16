Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning and is forecast to be under an elevated fire threat the next two days, before another potential for rain in the middle of the week.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has listed Hunt County under a “high” fire danger today and a “very high” fire danger Wednesday.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for today to be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 102 and south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight should be mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 79.
There are chances for scattered to isolated showers and storms in the area between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
REMINDER: Hunt County’s burn ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.