Hunt County continues to see slow but steady job growth, with another record mark for employment at the end of last year, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
Unemployment in Hunt County stood at 3.6 percent in December, down from 3.7 percent in November. The rate was just slightly below the 3.8 percent reported in December 2021, according to TWC.
The 46,008 people reported employed during December was an increase of 20 positions over November’s count but was 2,022 more than in December 2021, which previously was the highest employment ever recorded for the month in Hunt County, according to the state agency.
A total of 1,710 people filed for unemployment in Hunt County during December, a decrease of 76 from November and 35 fewer than in December 2021.
Unemployment in Hunt County fell to 3.2 percent in December 2019, the lowest rate ever reported for the month, then rose to 5.9% in December 2020, during the height of the pandemic.
The job outlook also keeps improving statewide. TWC indicated Texas added 29,500 positions in December, reaching a total of more than 13.7 million nonfarm jobs in Texas.
December marked the 14th consecutive record employment high in Texas, after the state first surpassed the pre-COVID level in November 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined for the first time in three months to 3.9 percent in December, logging the first month the rate fell below 4.0 percent since February 2020.
“Texas leads the nation in offering businesses the freedom to flourish and grow,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Our skilled and growing workforce is a magnet for job creators. I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs, putting even more Texans on the path to prosperity. We live in a state of infinite possibilities, and in the legislative session ahead, we will continue working together to keep Texas the land of opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.