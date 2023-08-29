With school safety being an ongoing concern and with Texas House Bill 3 going into effect this school year, districts across the state have been scrambling to hire more officers or create their own police departments if they didn’t have one already.
In an effort to help a couple of Hunt County’s smaller districts who lack the financial resources to establish their own departments at this time the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has stepped in and assigned officers to both Boles and Campbell ISD.
Sgt. Shannon Morel has been assigned to Boles and Deputy Donna Roten has been charged with looking after students at Campbell.
“Sheriff Terry Jones takes immense pride in announcing this partnership with Boles ISD and Campbell ISD,” a statement from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said.
“These two school districts lack sufficient financial resources to establish their own standalone police departments.”
“By collaborating with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, they aim to create a secure environment for our children,” the sheriff’s department said.
