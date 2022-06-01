The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning the closing of a missing persons investigation for Carey Mae Parker, who disappeared in 1991:
In February of 2021, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the search and recovery team Adventures with a Purpose located a vehicle in Lake Tawakoni near the causeway on FM 751 using sonar equipment. After the recovery of the vehicle, it was identified as missing person Carey Mae Parker’s 1980 Buick Skylark that went missing the same day she did in 1991. After the recovery, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and no remains were found inside. In October of 2021 Adventures with a Purpose along with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office returned to the FM 751 causeway to conduct another search for Parker’s remains. The dive team located human remains in the area where the vehicle was recovered. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office delivered the remains to the University of North Texas Health Science Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) in Fort Worth for DNA testing.
On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a Missing Persons DNA Report from UNTCHI in reference to Carey Mae Parker. It was confirmed that the remains that were recovered in October were those of Parker.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office again, would like to express their appreciation to the Adventures with a Purpose crew for the hard work and hours spent on this recovery. This thirty-one year old missing person case will now be closed. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office will continue to pray for Carey Parkers family to have comfort and closure.
