Hundreds of Hunt County families will be enjoying Christmas dinners this weekend thanks to the efforts of volunteers who dedicated their evenings and one Saturday morning to make it possible.
Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH recruited volunteers to fill the Christmas baskets on the nights of Dec. 12-14 on the back dock of the GEUS David McCalla building.
Volunteers packed canned goods the first night, dry goods the second and produce items on the third.
Each night was handled like an assembly line and the packing was completed in short order, although FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers had to drive to several locations across North Texas during the week to procure items required of the meals, which were delayed from the scheduled shipments from the North Texas Food Bank.
Then there was the turkey issue. Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, FISH was unable to obtain turkeys due to the rising costs of the birds as well as supply chain issues.
Instead, the agency provided pork loins as the main course for all of the families being assisted.
As Christmas drew close, Jeffers decided to provide a gift certificate for the entree from Brookshire’s/Super 1 with each meal.
“This was so much easier,” Jeffers said. “I don’t know why we didn’t think of this before.”
The meals were distributed to the families on the morning of Dec. 17 at locations across Hunt County, including Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville, which assisted with delivering approximately 500 dinners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.