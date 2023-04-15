Hunt County is seeking a new auditor.
The job description was posted this week.
Judge Keli Aiken of the 354th District Court and 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench appointed Bruce Ballard of Rockwall to fill the position in September 2019.
Ballard stepped in after the former Hunt County Auditor, Tammi Driggers Byrd, retired from the position a month earlier. Byrd, a longtime employee of the Hunt County Auditor’s Office, was appointed as Hunt County auditor in December 2017 by Bench and Aiken.
The County Auditor is the chief financial officer of the county, responsible for the development and monitoring of the county budget, as well as providing recommendations to improve efficiency within county departments.
The judges of the district courts in Hunt County make the official appointments of the Hunt County auditor’s position. The appointment then is certified by the Hunt County Commissioners Court.
The Hunt County auditor is subject to a two-year renewal by the commissioners.
According to the official job description, the auditor oversees all county accounting functions in compliance with GAAP, GASB, and applicable laws, codes,and regulations, assures financial transparency and accountability through regular internal audits and annual, independent audits and is responsible for maintaining accounting records and examining the accounts of all county officials.
Salary for the position ranges from $90,000 to $120,000 per year. depending on experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.