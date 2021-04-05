More than 15% of Hunt County residents are reportedly fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to statistics released by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Multiple outlets in Greenville and Hunt County reportedly had supplies of the Moderna COVID Vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID Vaccine as of Monday morning.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is hosting COVID-19 vaccination events today and again Thursday and Friday.
The latest report from the state agency did not indicate any changes in the numbers of those who had contracted COVID-19, or those who had recovered from the virus, but did show an additional death attributed to COVID-19.
As of Monday, 21.36% of the county’s population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 15.22 percent having been fully vaccinated.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County, with 5,295 recoveries. Both statistics were unchanged since March 22.
The number of deaths attributed the virus was reported to be 164 Wednesday, one more than had been reported Thursday and three more than on March 26.
The Hunt County Health Department has announced it would no longer be issuing daily reports on local statistics related to the virus, as the information will be released by the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://tinyurl.com/2475c5vh
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
The local agencies which are reporting supplies of the vaccines in stock in Greenville and across Hunt County is available via a link at the Herald-Banner web site at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
Hunt Regional Healthcare is hosting a drive-thru COVID vaccine event Tuesday at Wesley United Methodist Church located at 1200 Joe Ramsey Blvd in Greenville.
The vaccine is now available to anyone age 18 and over. No one under age 16 will be vaccinated. An appointment is necessary to attend and appointment times are limited.
To schedule an appointment, interested persons should click on https://tinyurl.com/2639czt2
Walgreens announced Monday that residents of Hunt County are able to make appointments to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9.
The clinic will be held at Ridgecrest Church located at 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville, inside the Fellowship Hall, and will be open to 1,500 patients. Residents will need to make appointments online using the link provided below and CANNOT be made by the store. 750 appointments are being provided for both Thursday and Friday.
Vaccine is being provided by Hunt Regional Medical Center and administered by Walgreens. Please bring valid ID and insurance card if you have insurance.
To make appointment https://wagsoutreach.com/ss/GRE982656
