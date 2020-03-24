Hunt County has reported its first confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus.
Hunt County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray issued a statement Tuesday morning indicating the patient was a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
“The County Health Authority is investigating the case, including the patient’s close contacts and immediate relatives with whom the patient has had contact,” Ray said.
No additional details were immediately released.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court on Monday issued a disaster declaration for the county, which was to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision also implemented the Hunt County Emergency Management Plan, according to Hunt County Homeland Security/Emergency Management Director Richard Hill.
“It was officially put into action Monday, but we have been utilizing it before then,” Hill said.
Hill, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department, again stressed the need for local residents to heed the provision under the disaster declaration which orders anyone not working under an essential service to stay at home.
Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
Hill said the measure is considered the best way to curtail the virus.
“If you are positive, you won’t spread it and if you’re not, you won’t catch it,” Hill said. “This is the way we can keep it contained.”
Under the Hunt County Emergency Management Plan, individuals caught violating the stay at home order can be cited and face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a sentence of up to 180 days in jail.
The formal disaster declaration resolution, which details the county’s stay at home order and lists which types of essential services which are allowed to stay open, is included at the county’s web site at: www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/9857/docs/Disaster%20Resolution%20STAY%20IN%20PLACE.pdf.
