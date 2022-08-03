The month of August is looking a lot like July, as Hunt County and the surrounding region of North Texas continue to face rising fire threats and extreme drought conditions.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is again placing Hunt County and adjacent counties under a “very high” fire danger today, due to the temperatures continuing to rise into the triple digits and gusting winds.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a high near 103 and south southwest wind with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 80 and south southeast wind with gusts as high as 20 mph.
There are slight chances for precipitation Friday and possibly Tuesday of next week.
Hunt County is among the 224 counties across Texas under bans on outdoor burning to the drought and fire danger.
Hunt County’s ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
