Although some adjacent counties have recently dropped their bans on outdoor burning, Hunt County remains under a burn ban.
As of noon Tuesday, Fannin County lifted its burn ban, due to recent significant rainfall.
However, much of Hunt County had yet to receive enough precipitation to lift the county out of severe to extreme drought conditions.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Collin and Rockwall counties were also under bans on outdoor burning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Hunt County’s burn ban was put into place on July 5 and prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
