Hunt County residents are among those keeping an eye on an approaching winter storm that is predicted to bring significant amounts of ice to North Texas.
Multiple school districts closed campuses early and planned on keeping the doors closed again Tuesday, as a winter storm warning was posted for the entire region.
The Texas Department of Transportation urged motorists to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. Driving was expected to become extremely hazardous.
The National Weather Service initially issued the winter storm warning to begin Monday afternoon but shifted it back to early Monday morning as temperatures remained below freezing overnight and the frozen precipitation moved into North Texas earlier than expected.
Patchy freezing drizzle began falling across the Dallas/Fort Metroplex before noon Monday, with reports of bridges and overpasses becoming impacted by black ice.
The warning was scheduled to continue through 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the National Weather Service forecast was calling for freezing rain and sleet to arrive locally on Monday afternoon, with a high of only 32 degrees. There was an ever better chance for freezing precipitation Monday night into Tuesday and a low around 28.
The worst of the storm was predicted Tuesday, with a 100% chance of freezing rain and sleet, a high near 31 and a north wind with gusts of up to 20 mph.
The precipitation was expected to continue and accumulate through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning before becoming all rain after noon.
Officials with the Greenville Electric Utility System said they were ready to deal with the potential for ice on wires and trees.
“We are doing our standard preparations for icy weather,” said GEUS Marketing and Key Accounts Manager Jimmy Dickey, who said the utility had also been in contact with ERCOT about the potential electricity demand during the storm.
“They feel like they have plenty of generation available,” Dickey said.
As of noon Monday, the Greenville ISD, St. Paul’s Episcopal School, Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy and Meadow Oaks Academy-Greenville planned to close early and be closed Tuesday. Several other area districts also planned to close early Monday.
Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) announced its activities program for Monday will be closed and is scheduled to reopen Thursday.
The City of Greenville reported the Reecy Davis Center and the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library would close early Monday.
The TxDOT Paris District was asking drivers to avoid using the highways if at all possible as travel could become hazardous due to freezing rain, despite the agency’s road treatments.
Updated road conditions are are available at drivetexas.org.
