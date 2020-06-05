By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
A significant surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has been reported in Hunt County during the past two weeks.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill believes he knows what’s behind the numbers.
“There is a lot more testing going on, that’s one thing,” Hill said.
More than 6,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed across both Hunt and Rockwall counties. Rockwall County also recorded its 200th confirmed case Friday morning.
The county has recorded 41 cases of the virus in residents since May 27 including eight more and a fifth death Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the most recent individuals included a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75401 which includes the city of Greenville; a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75401; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP code 75401; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75496, which includes Wolfe City and the surrounding area; a male aged 0-17 from ZIP code 75401; a female, aged 0-17 from ZIP code 75401; and a male, aged 0-17 from ZIP code 75401.
All of the latest patients were reported recovering at home.
Stovall’s office reported an earlier case, a female, aged 50-64 from ZIP code 75496, died Thursday night in a Dallas hospital. She had underlying health conditions.
As of Friday morning, Hunt County had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
A total of 48 people were said to have recovered, while 61 individuals were current cases, 59 of whom were reported recovering at home, with two patients remaining in the hospital.
As of press time Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 2,680 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County.
The total was 75 more than what was reported Thursday and 568 more than was reported May 27, when the most recent surge of 41 cases began.
Hill said the numbers have been rising across the state since Gov. Greg Abbott began listing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.
“That’s certainly been a contributing factor also, along with more testing,” Hill said, noting it was not the only reason for the increase.
“People need to remember to practice social distancing,” Hill said. “I also don’t see that many masks being used.”
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported the county had 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of press time Friday.
Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said the county had performed 3,412 COVID-19 tests as of Friday, 75 more than Thursday’s total and 406 more than what was reported Tuesday morning.
Neville’s office said 21 people suspected of having COVID-19 had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Thursday and Friday morning.
