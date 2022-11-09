The Hunt County 2022 property tax statements were expected to start appearing mailboxes as of Wednesday of this week.
There are times when the tax bill is lost in the mail, returned as undeliverable, or sent to another person because the property’s ownership record has not been updated. Whatever the reason, the validity of the tax due is not affected by a property owner’s failure to receive a tax statement. The owner should immediately contact the Hunt County Tax Office to have a duplicate copy forwarded if the original statement was not received before Nov. 30.
The Hunt County Tax Office offers citizens several easy-to-use payment channels to make their property tax payments. Citizens can pay online by going to our website, (www.hctax.info) and also by calling toll free at (866) 549-1010 with bureau code 8488220. They can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express credit or debit cards. All credit and debit cards transactions are subject to a convenience fee. As always, you can mail your taxes in or stop by in person at our main office, located in downtown Greenville. Drop boxes are available in our lobbies. A night deposit box is also available next to our drive through window at our main location at 2500 Stonewall.
Hunt County Tax Assessor/Collector Randy Wineinger said that because of the new exemptions and freezes that certain homeowners are entitled to this year, he wanted to make sure that each and every one received the correct savings amount on their tax statement.
"I do apologize for the delay or inconvenience to our taxpayers," he said.
The Greenville downtown location is open, both the lobby and drive-through, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. till 4 pm. The Quinlan office is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.
The Commerce location is open on Wednesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saud Wineinger: “Please don’t hesitate to contact us with your questions by phone or by email (hctax@hctax.info) We look forward to serving the needs of the citizens of Hunt County.”
