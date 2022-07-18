Hunt County predicted to be under extreme fire danger

Despite a passing shower or thunderstorm this morning, Hunt County and the surrounding region are dangerously dry.
Hunt County is predicted to be under an “extreme” threat of grass fire Tuesday, according to a forecast from the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the continues severe drought, extreme heat and gusting winds.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for Tuesday to be sunny and hot, with a high near 108. Heat index values as high as 113 and a southwest wind with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning which prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.