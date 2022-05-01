Boasting 11 locations scattered throughout Greenville, the first-ever Hunt County Festival of the Arts will be a two-day long celebration of the area visual, performing, culinary and literary arts scene.

Planned for Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, the event was also organized as a tribute to the late Dennis Strickland, a tireless advocate of the arts who sadly passed away in November 2020.

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

Friday, May 6

5-7 p.m. Art Walk (peruse and buy art by area artists) at the Uptown Forum.

5-7 p.m. Interactive Mystery Mural Painting (art lovers can each paint a tile in a large mural designed by artist Brandon Adams) in the courtyard between the Texan Theater and the Queen Bee.

5:30-6:30 p.m. Children's Art Activity in the courtyard between the Texan Theater and the Queen Bee.

5-10 p.m. Food Truck Friday/Outdoor Movie at the Greenville Sports Park.

7 p.m. Broadway in Concert at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium (GMA).

Saturday, May 7

9-10 a.m. Musical performance by The Heroes, featuring Brad Davis and Joel Weaver, at Fatto a Mano.

9-10:30 a.m. Color Blaze 5K & Fun Run at the Greenville Sports Park.

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Art Bazaar at the Texan Theater.

10-11 a.m. Musical performance by Copper Ring at Fatto a Mano.

10 a.m. Showing of locally produced independent film “The Actor” at the Texan Theater.

10 a.m-6 p.m. Artist Booths and Demonstrations (meet with artists as they show off their work) throughout downtown.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Interactive Mystery Mural Painting (art lovers can each paint a tile in a large mural designed by artist Brandon Adams) in the courtyard between the Texan Theater and the Queen Bee.

10:30.-11:30 a.m. Kids Creation Station in the courtyard between the Texan Theater and the Queen Bee.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Musical performance by Dallas-Fort Worth artist DJ Lady at Fatto a Mano.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Arts Luncheon, presented by the Greenville High School culinary arts program, at the Greenville Farmers Market.

Noon-1 p.m. Performance of play, “The Diaries of Adam & Eve” by Mark Twain at the GMA.

Noon-1 p.m. Improv Sketch Comedy Show at Texan Theater.

12:30 p.m. Musical performance by Kylie Shoemake at the Uptown Forum.

1-5 p.m. Author Talks & Book Sales, upstairs at the Uptown Forum.

1-2 p.m. Kids Art Activity in the courtyard between the Texan Theater and the Queen Bee.

1:30 p.m. Torres Violin Studio Performance at the Uptown Forum.

2-3 p.m. Greenville Christian School Showcase at the GMA.

2-3 p.m. Poetry Slam at the Texan Theater.

2-3 p.m. Musical performance by Brandon Callies at the Landon Winery.

2-4 p.m. Barrel Room Tour at the Landon Winery.

3-4 p.m. Kids Art Activity in the courtyard between the Texan Theater and the Queen Bee.

3 p.m. Performance of play, “The Diaries of Adam & Eve” by Mark Twain at the GMA.

3:30 p.m. Musical performances by Avery Tibboel, Alex Delgado, Levi Smith, Haley Johnson and Annabelle Brown, who are all students in Amy Hale's vocal studio, at the Uptown Forum.

4-5 p.m. - Musical performance by Lou Ann Price and Zach Emmons at the Landon Winery.

4 p.m. - Surprise Experience at the Texan Theater.

Tags

Trending Video

Travis Hairgrove is a news reporter and features writer at the Herald-Banner and covers city government for many municipalities in Hunt County. To reach him outside of business hours, email THairgroveReporter@gmail.com.

Recommended for you