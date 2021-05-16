Hunt County officials want to hear what local residents and businesses believe should be done to improve transportation in the growing region.
In order to manage increases in new residents and jobs, the Hunt County thoroughfare plan is being updated and the public is being asked to fill out a short survey to identify where new roadways, intersection improvements, and safety enhancements are needed.
“We are pretty excited about this rollout and hope to get good response rates from businesses, city and county staff, students, parents, and EMS providers,” said Amanda Blankenship, Executive Administrative Assistant for County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Voters in Hunt County approved funding a $24 million road bond package in November 2016. The local funding has been supplemented by $194.4 million in state and federal highway funds, and another $41.4 million in anticipated funding for a total leveraged amount of available and anticipated funding of more than $260 million.
Interstate 30 between Greenville and Hunt County is predicted to have extra lanes, with reconfigured exit/on ramps and one way frontage roads,
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the planned improvements in the 12.34 mile stretch between FM 2642 in Royse City and State Highway 34/Wesley Street in Greenville include widening of the interstate from the current four to six lanes and the one-way frontage roads, as well as improvements/additions/replacements to interchanges with County Roads 2511 and 2646, FM 1565, FM 36, FM 1903, and FM 1570 along Interstate 30.
Although additional right-of-way would be required, no residential or non-residential structures are expected to be displaced.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted earlier this month to authorize contributing right of way funds to TxDOT in connection with a project on FM 2642.
