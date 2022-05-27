Many of us will have an extra day off Monday, in honor of the observance of Memorial Day.
Multiple events are scheduled in Hunt County for the holiday and in remembrance of the nation’s fallen soldiers.
• All federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday. Most banks will be closed, as will the U.S. Postal Service, with no mail delivery scheduled. The Senior Center Resources and Public Transit/The Connection will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday. The business offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Monday and will reopen for regular hours Tuesday.
• Tim and Aletha Kruse of Greenville plan to install the annual Greenville Flags project Thursday evening along the Audie Murphy Overpass. Hundreds of crosses and United States flags, representing every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, will be added. The couple began the effort in 2012 and the project will be in place through the July 4 holiday.
• One organization is offering the veterans a free breakfast Saturday morning. The Greenville Elks Lodge No. 703 at 3504 Wesley Street is inviting all members of the United States Armed Forces veterans and or/active duty, along with their guests and families to attend the Elks montly veterans breakfast, from 8 until 10 a.m. Saturday. There is no charge for vets, while donations are accepted for non-veterans.
• The “Carry The Load” walk is scheduled to return to Hunt County this weekend.
Local residents and volunteers are being invited to participate in the walk and/or support the mission. It is the eighth year Carry The Load has come through Greenville on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The event was conducted virtually in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, rather than four walks across the United States, five are planned.
The walk which is scheduled to pass through Hunt County is the newly created New England Route. All five walks are scheduled to meet up in time to conclude in Dallas Sunday.
The relay is scheduled to pass through all 48 contiguous states in the United States, covering 20,000 miles, with 100 rallies conducted with a goal to raise $2 million for veterans, first responders and their families.
While in Hunt County, the relay is scheduled to stop at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the at the Greenville Farmers Market; with a rally planned at 2 p.m. at Gibson Automotive, 2600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville, before continuing at 4 p.m. for the 6.1 mile walk to the Pilot Travel Center on FM 1903 in Caddo Mills.
Carry the Load is a non-profit, founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families.
Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org.
