A Hunt County man who served as an airman in World War II before losing his life during a battle in Europe is finally coming home.
The remains of technical Sgt. Frank “Ardith” Norris will be laid to rest April 30 in his hometown of Quinlan. The city’s residents are invited to participate in the ceremony. The Quinlan Independent School District and the Lake Tawakoni Area Chamber of Commerce are asking people to line the streets for the funeral procession.
Norris was 23 when he was killed in action on Aug. 1, 1943, in Ploesti, Romania. His remains were only recently recovered. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the services.
His obituary details that Norris enlisted in the Army Air Corps on Nov. 11, 1941, one month before the declaration of war against Germany. He graduated as an aerial engineer on Aug. 14, 1942. After combat training, Norris was assigned to a bombardment squadron and saw his first combat assignment in Africa.
Norris’s B-24, nicknamed “Old Baldy,” flew dozens of missions before the fateful day known as “Black Sunday." Romania was a huge fuel supplier to the Nazi war effort, producing 30% of Hitler’s fuel. The Allies undertook a major effort to deny Germany its fuel in a bid to shorten the war.
On Aug. 1, 1943, “Operation Tidal Wave” commenced. A total of 177 B-24’s of the 9th Bomber Command took off from airfields near Benghazi, Libya to bomb the oil refineries at Ploiesti, a 1,000-mile trip. The bombers flew low to avoid radar detection and dropped time-delayed bombs. A total of 167 planes managed to reach their targets, but the Germans were prepared. As a result of the operation, 57 planes and 532 airmen were lost. Of the Americans killed, only 27 could be identified.
Among his many medals and decorations were the Distinguished Flying Cross with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, a Purple Heart, the Air Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster (awarded six times for single acts of heroism) and the Greek War Cross with Bronze Crown (second class, awarded twice).
Five Medals of Honor were awarded in association with the Ploiesti raid. All five groups that took part received Presidential Unit Citations. It was the second largest loss of life in U.S. air raid history.
Thanks to the extensive efforts of the United States Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, Frank “Ardith” Norris is coming home after almost 79 years. Escorting Norris to Texas is Marine Lance Cpl. Preston Meeusen.
A Memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1209 East Quinlan Pkwy, Quinlan at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Singleton officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the U.S, Army. Interment will be in the Paynetown Cemetery in Quinlan next to his parents, siblings and many other family members.
Norris was born Dec. 5, 1919, to Robert Walter Norris and Mary Lee Bradley Norris. He was the second youngest among seven children. Ardith grew up on the family farm during the Great Depression, working diligently as part of the farming business from an extremely young age, as did most children during this time. He developed an early work ethic, highlighting determination and perseverance.
Norris attended elementary school in Payne Store and Prairie Hill and completed high school in Celeste. He attended East Texas State Teachers College in Commerce for two years before entering the service.
Norris was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Norris, and his sisters, Reba Norris and Baby Ned Norris. Subsequently, his parents; his brothers, Doyle Norris and Norman Norris, both of whom served in World War II; and his sister, Orene Norris Rhoades, died.
Additional information on Norris and the planned services are available at www.ingram-funeralhome.com/obituary/Frank-Norris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.