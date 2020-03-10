Hunt County Kids, an area non-profit organization that helps out underprivileged children, is seeking volunteers to help them build bunk beds.
From 8 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, March 28, volunteer bed builders will meet at Paradise Baptist Church in Caddo Mills, at 3688 County Road 2170.
In addition to volunteers, and while Hunt County Kids is providing the building materials for the beds, the organization is also working to earn funds with which to buy twin-sized mattresses and waterproof mattress covers.
“Since we can get the mattresses for $80, which is much less than people would normally have to pay for them, cash donations go farther,” the organization’s executive director, Vonda Jack, told the Herald-Banner.
“Beds are the number one need for children in CPS cases,” she wrote in a social media post. “Our goal is to prevent children from having to be removed from their home because of a physical necessity and to assist children who are placed in foster care or kinship placements.”
Each year, Hunt County Kids serves between 1,500 and 1,600 children throughout the county. In addition to the bed building, another one of the non-profit’s major projects is putting together “first night bags,” which are “backpacks that contain things like a change of clothes, snacks, toiletries and a comfort item” that are given to the children the group serves, Jack explained.
To find kids who need help the most, Hunt County Kids works closely with CPS and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).
For its efforts, the non-profit recently received about $9,000 from Lonny J’s Boogie Disco Night fundraiser in February.
For the bed building, the organization is hoping to get 40 to 50 volunteers. In addition to being in need of volunteers and their tools, Hunt County Kids also needs people with trucks to help transport the beds from the church to their storage facility.
The tools that will be needed to build the beds include: drills, T25 star bits, 7/16-inch drill bits, 1/2-inch drill bits, 9/16-inch sockets, wood glue, shrink wrap, impact drivers and finish nail guns.
Those interested in volunteering for the bed build can call Hunt County Kids at 903-534-1622.
