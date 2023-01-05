Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall began his second full term in the position this week.
He was one of multiple county officials who began 2023 by taking oaths of office Sunday during a swearing-in ceremony.
Stovall was administered the oath by 196th District Court Judge Andy Bench during the event conducted in the 354th District Courtroom and hosted by Judge Keli Aiken.
Stovall began serving as Hunt County Judge after being appointed by the Hunt County Commissioners Court in January 2019 after the death of Judge John L. Horn.
Stovall won his first full term in 2020 and was unopposed in seeking a second term during the November 2022 election.
Among those starting a new job Sunday was Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 David Monroe, who won a runoff election against former Precinct 2 Commissioner Randy Strait in the May 2022 runoff election.
Two other candidates, David McNabb Jr. and Tod McMahon were defeated in the March 2022 Republican Party Primary election.
There were no Democratic Party candidates for the post.
Also being sworn into office Sunday were Bench, District Clerk Susan Spradling, County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Steven Harrison, Hunt County Court At Law No. 1 Judge Timothy Linden, County Clerk Becky Landrum, County Treasurer Brittni Turner, Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Sheila Linden, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Kerry Crews, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Christie Roundtree and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Clay Raskin.
